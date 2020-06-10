COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A University of Maryland, College Park student who was laid off from her restaurant job during the coronavirus pandemic is giving back.
She started her own business called Face Mask DC which connects people with small businesses making masks all over the DMV area.
Saba Tshibaka is a fashion enthusiast and Silver Spring native who is hoping this will help local economies while connecting people to quality masks.
So far, the 21-year-old has more than 30 makers included on her site.
She’s also making her own masks, and her site allows people to donate masks they’ve made to frontline workers.
