BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Protests continue in Baltimore for the 12th consecutive day as people rally in support of George Floyd and against police brutality.
WJZ’s Ava Joye Burnett is there where she says hundreds are marching throughout the city, starting at Baltimore School for the Arts.
They stopped at Baltimore City Schools headquarters Wednesday afternoon. They observed 8 minutes, 46 seconds of silence.
The crowd is now observing 8 minutes, 46 seconds of silence. @wjz pic.twitter.com/9kHD9Zy62c
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) June 10, 2020
Chopper 13 was live over the scene.