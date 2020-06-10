ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced new leaders for the state’s highway system and Baltimore’s port.
William Doyle has been chosen to lead the Port of Baltimore as the new executive director of the Maryland Port Administration.
“Bill has experience with major infrastructure projects that will prove invaluable as the Port continues to work with its private sector partners and the Baltimore community to deliver generational projects,” said Transportation Secretary Greg Slater. “From global negotiations to working with Congress to fund critical dredging projects, Bill understands all the elements needed to propel the Port of Baltimore to the next level.”
Tim Smith will head the state’s highway administration, news releases from Gov. Hogan’s office said.
“Tim Smith’s leadership has been integral to MDOT SHA’s approach to the COVID-19 response, ensuring highway maintenance and construction projects stayed on track to keep the supply chain moving and delivering projects to support Maryland’s economic recovery,” said Governor Hogan. “With his experience extracting the maximum value out of each taxpayer dollar, he will enhance our infrastructure in ways that will support Maryland’s economy and our quality of life.”
Doyle, a maritime professional and the current CEO of the Dredging Contractors of America, will start on July 22.
Smith, the current acting administrator of the Maryland State Highway Administration, will assume his new role on June 17.