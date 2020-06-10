BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles announced Wednesday they have selected Heston Kjerstad from the University of Arkansas with the second overall selection of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.
Kjerstad, 21, hit .448/.513/.791 with five doubles, six home runs, 19 runs and 20 RBI in 16 games during his junior season, which was shortened due to COVID-19.
He led the Razorbacks in batting average, hits, home runs, RBI, total bases, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. He started all 16 games in right field and recorded at least one hit in each game.
He was named to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, as well as being named a First-Team Preseason All-American by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball.com, and Perfect Game.
He was ranked as the No. 10 overall draft prospect by MLB.com and the No. 13 prospect by Baseball America.