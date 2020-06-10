CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Indoor Dining Can Open Friday; Gyms Next Friday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:augmented reality surgery, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Johns Hopkins, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A first-of-its kind surgery was performed at Johns Hopkins this week.

Neurosurgeons; Dr. Timothy Witham, Dr. Daniel Sciubba and Dr. Camilo Molina performed an augmented reality surgery on a living patient.

During the procedure, they placed six screws in someone’s spine for a spinal fusion surgery.

This will help relieve that patient’s chronic pain.

The technology used consisted of a headset with a see-through eye display that projects images of the patient’s internal anatomy, like bones and blood vessels.

The surgeons said it’s like using a GPS.

This technology could help make procedures more accurate, less invasive, safer and eventually faster.

Comments

Leave a Reply