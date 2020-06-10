CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 15th Consecutive Day, Over 60K Cases Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A first-of-its kind surgery was performed at Johns Hopkins this week.

Neurosurgeons; Dr. Timothy Witham, Dr. Daniel Sciubba and Dr. Camilo Molina performed an augmented reality surgery on a living patient.

During the procedure, they placed six screws in someone’s spine for a spinal fusion surgery.

This will help relieve that patient’s chronic pain.

The technology used consisted of a headset with a see-through eye display that projects images of the patient’s internal anatomy, like bones and blood vessels.

The surgeons said it’s like using a GPS.

This technology could help make procedures more accurate, less invasive, safer and eventually faster.

