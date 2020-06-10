CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Indoor Dining Can Open Friday; Gyms Next Friday
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A student at Johns Hopkins has filed a class action lawsuit against the University, hoping to get reimbursed for tuition.

The suit claims she paid the full $26,000 in tuition for the spring semester, but all classes were moved online back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorneys argue Johns Hopkins typically charges far less for online learning, and students haven’t had access to the facilities and opportunities you get when on campus.

The suit is asking tuition be refunded the difference between online and in-person classes.

