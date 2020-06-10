ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — State Superintendent of Maryland Schools Karen Salmon announced Wednesday that outdoor high school sports can resume practices and training activities.
“I’m announcing today that outdoor high school sports may resume practices and training activities within the same guidelines that were previously announced for for youth sports programs by the governor,” Salmon said.
Salmon added that all sporting activities must align with health, safety and Maryland Schools Systems protocols.
