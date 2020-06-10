CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Indoor Dining Can Open Friday; Gyms Next Friday
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Storms moved through parts of Maryland on Wednesday night as rain, wind and lightning impacted some areas of the state.

There were some Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of the region. They have since been canceled, as the storms weakened.

There is, however, rain, lightning and wind that will continue to move through the area overnight. The main threats are gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Throughout the overnight hours, activity will likely wane, according to WJZ Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram.

More thunderstorm activity is also expected early Thursday. Behind the storms, however, will be a nice change of pace from the hot and humid conditions.

Continue to stay with WJZ for your latest weather updates.

