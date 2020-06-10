BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo is currently closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a small group of dedicated staff are still caring for the animals.

“The animals still need to get fed, they need to get husbandry, they need to get cleaned,” said Jen Cottyan, the Avian Collection and Conservation Manager at the Maryland Zoo.

The staff has been split into two teams that work varying 11 hour shifts, that don’t over lap.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Another aspect of the zoo that has been affected is the Species Survival Plan, a program that connects zoos across North America for breeding purposes to ensure a healthy, genetically diverse population.

The Maryland Zoo was set to send out several penguins; however, due to COVID-19, that plan has been put on hold.

While it’s unclear when the zoo will reopen, officials are preparing for when they get the go-ahead.

“The zoo grounds probably won’t look much different,” said Jane Ballentine, the Senior Director of Development and Communications, “But operationally it will be different.”

Time ticketing will help control crowd size, one way paths will help with traffic flow and the “keeper chats” will temporarily be put on pause.

“[Keeper chats] tend to gather a lot of people in one place,” explained Ballentine.

Other attractions, like the merry go round, will also temporarily be closed.

If you’re looking for a way to support the Maryland Zoo, you can buy a membership now, and it will become active when they reopen.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.