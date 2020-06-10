HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Old Bay lovers, listen up: the limited-edition Old Bay Hot Sauce that flew off store shelves earlier this year is coming back next week, McCormick said.
The hot sauce, which the company said was a project five years in the making, debuted in late January. Within an hour of it going on sale, it was sold out on McCormick’s website.
In a press release, the company said the hot sauce is shipping to stores on the East Coast, including Giant, Harris Teeter, Safeway and Wegmans, and could hit shelves as soon as next week.
“When we first launched this special, limited OLD BAY offering in early 2020, we were excited to see the amazing response it received. We knew our loyal Chesapeake-area fans would embrace this hot sauce as the winter escape it was intended to be, however we quickly discovered that fans all over America, and even the world, were seeking it out. We’ve been fielding requests for its return ever since,” Jill Pratt with OLD BAY said in the release. “OLD BAY fans are extremely passionate and loyal, so we are happy to let them know our hot sauce is back for this summer.”
McCormick did not say how long the hot sauce will stick around.