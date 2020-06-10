Comments
LAUREL, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Prince George’s County earlier Tuesday evening.
Troopers responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash at around 3:57 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on southbound I-95 on the ramp from westbound MD-198 to southbound I-95 in Laurel.
They learned a Suzuki GSXR 750 was driving on the ramp when the driver left the road and hit a guardrail on the right. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the driver, identified as Damien Dickerson, 33, of Upper Marlboro, dead on the scene.
The ramp was closed throughout the afternoon while troopers investigated.
Police are still investigating, and believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.