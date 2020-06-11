CLARKSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County police are asking for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl from Clarksville.
Police believe Jinyue Zhang left her home in the 12900 block of Kentbury Drive on foot sometime after midnight on Thursday.
Her parents discovered she was missing at around 7 a.m. and called the police.
Zhang hasn’t run away before and police said she does not have a cell phone on her.
Police said they have made area checks around her home, using K-9s and drones and have contacted her friends in the area, as well as local shopping centers and businesses but haven’t been able to find her.
Zhang is 5’6″, weighs 100 lbs, and has a scar on her forehead. Police did not know what she was wearing when she left other than black and pink shoes.
Anyone with information should call 911.