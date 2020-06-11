Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A west Baltimore photographer’s work is being featured on the cover of TIME Magazine for the second time.
Devin Allen’s picture shows people lying on the street in Baltimore during the Black Trans Lives Matter protest.
For my people ✊🏾 https://t.co/mCd59Pl0Ql
— Devin | Allen (@byDVNLLN) June 11, 2020
The headline, “The Overdue Awakening,” references the worldwide protests over the deaths of black people killed by police in the United States.
Five years ago, Allen made his debut on the cover of TIME with his picture showing the unrest in the city after the death of Freddie Gray