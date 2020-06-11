Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest and killed in northwest Baltimore on Thursday night.
Police were called to the 3700 block of Bowers Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives currently have a person of interest in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.