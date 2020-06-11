CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 15th Consecutive Day, Over 60K Cases Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you live in Baltimore City, the Department of Public Works said expect trash collection delays to be resolved no later than Saturday.

DPW tweeted the update. This comes after several people at the Eastern Sanitation Yard on Bowleys Lane tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials had warned people who live on the eastern side of the city that they may experience delays in trash collections. If your trash wasn’t picked up on your regular collection day, call 3-1-1.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

