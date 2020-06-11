BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you live in Baltimore City, the Department of Public Works said expect trash collection delays to be resolved no later than Saturday.
DPW tweeted the update. This comes after several people at the Eastern Sanitation Yard on Bowleys Lane tested positive for the coronavirus.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
TRASH COLLECTION UPDATE: Residents can expect trash collection delays to be resolved no later than Saturday, June 13. If your trash wasn't picked up on your regular collection day, please call 311. This helps us track and respond to any missed trash pick-ups. pic.twitter.com/E6jaSX5VOp
— BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) June 12, 2020
Officials had warned people who live on the eastern side of the city that they may experience delays in trash collections. If your trash wasn’t picked up on your regular collection day, call 3-1-1.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.