BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore financier is accused of spending more than $90,000 on a sex-trafficking business, according to federal prosecutors.
Charles “Chuck” Nabit, 64, of Baltimore, has been charged by federal criminal complaint for using a phone and the Internet to promote a prostitution business.
The criminal complaint alleges that Nabit arranged for commercial sex workers to be brought to his office in Baltimore to engage in commercial sex acts in exchange for payments made to the man who allegedly trafficked the women.
Nabit, who owns the Westport Group, LLC, was arrested on June 10, and had his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. Nabit was released after posting a property bond.
If convicted, Nabit faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for use of an interstate facility to promote a prostitution business.