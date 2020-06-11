Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of fleeing from officers, crashing into several cars and breaking into a home.
It happened Wednesday in Dundalk. Police said they tried to pull over a car matching the description of one at the scene of an assault earlier that day, and the suspect, Christopher McClure, was behind the wheel.
After crashing into three cars, officers said McClure got out of the car and ran and broke into a home to try to get away.
He was arrested shortly after.