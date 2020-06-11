BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is announcing the creation of a new Coronavirus Access to Justice Task Force.
The launch is in partnership with the Maryland Access to Justice Commission.
The task force will aim to bring together leaders with expertise in a variety of areas, including health, disaster recovery, business, housing and others.
Many Marylanders are struggling with unemployment, meaning that can’t afford groceries or are being threatened with eviction.
“The pandemic exposed the fault lines of inequality and need that permeate our state and our country,” Frosh said. “You don’t get to a place like this unless they’re are problems with the legal system.”
