BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of unemployment claims filed in Maryland increased by more than 10,000 last week, data from the state’s labor department showed.
For the week ending June 6, 53,464 Marylanders filed for unemployment benefits, compared with 43,095 during the week ending May 30.
Despite the increase in the past week, the number of claims is down significantly from its peak during the week ending May 2, in which more than 109,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment.
Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Americans filed a total of 1,542,000 initial claims when adjusted for the season, down slightly from the previous week. The seasonally-adjusted national unemployment rate was 14.4 percent for the week ending May 30.
