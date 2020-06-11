CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 15th Consecutive Day, Over 60K Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Unemployment

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of unemployment claims filed in Maryland increased by more than 10,000 last week, data from the state’s labor department showed.

For the week ending June 6, 53,464 Marylanders filed for unemployment benefits, compared with 43,095 during the week ending May 30.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Despite the increase in the past week, the number of claims is down significantly from its peak during the week ending May 2, in which more than 109,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment.

Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Americans filed a total of 1,542,000 initial claims when adjusted for the season, down slightly from the previous week. The seasonally-adjusted national unemployment rate was 14.4 percent for the week ending May 30.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply