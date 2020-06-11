Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting on Friday, you’ll be able to get tested for COVID-19 at more CVS locations across Maryland.
The pharmacy chain announced 33 more of its locations will be doing drive-thru testing for the virus. Additional locations include Annapolis, Columbia and Owings Mills.
That’s on top of dozens of other locations in the area who are already doing testing.
You will need to make an appointment online if you plan on being tested.
