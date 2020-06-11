CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 15th Consecutive Day, Over 60K Cases Reported
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan issued Thursday an Emergency Order allowing local liquor boards to waive fees for liquor licenses.

Gov. Hogan said the Emergency Order is meant to help local restaurants in Baltimore City expand outdoor dining services.

“Today, I issued an emergency order allowing local liquor boards to waive fees for liquor licenses. This will especially help local restaurants in Baltimore City expand outdoor dining, which we are strongly encouraging,” the governor tweeted.

You can read the entire Emergency Order by clicking right here.

