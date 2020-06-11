BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The final rounds of the 2020 MLB Draft will conclude Thursday night.
The First and Second Rounds were held Wednesday, while the Third and Fifth rounds were held Thursday.
The Orioles drafted outfielder Hudson Haskin with their 39th overall pick in the Third Round. Haskin played at Tulane where he started all 17 games in the outfield. He finished fourth on the team in batting average, while finishing third in total hits, third in runs scored and third in RBIs.
More talent coming to #Birdland.
Welcome, Hudson Haskin! pic.twitter.com/4bebT3J7da
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 11, 2020
In the Third Round, the O’s took Anthony Servideo, shortstop, out of Mississippi.
With the 74th overall pick, the Orioles select @ServideoAnthony. #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/8dC9Z51MKz
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 11, 2020
Servideo started all 17 games and ended season as the No. 2 shortstop in the nation in the Division I Baseball Power Rankings.
He finished second on the team with a .390 batting average, hit a career-high five home runs and added three doubles. Servideo finished 59th in the nation and ninth in the SEC in slugging percentage.
O’s Select Heston Kjerstad With Second Overall Pick In 2020 MLB Draft
The Orioles announced Wednesday they selected Heston Kjerstad from the University of Arkansas with the second overall selection of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.
The Orioles also selected infielder Jordan Westburg at No. 30 overall from Mississippi State University.