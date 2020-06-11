CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 15th Consecutive Day, Over 60K Cases Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The final rounds of the 2020 MLB Draft will conclude Thursday night.

The First and Second Rounds were held Wednesday, while the Third and Fifth rounds were held Thursday.

The Orioles drafted outfielder Hudson Haskin with their 39th overall pick in the Third Round. Haskin played at Tulane where he started all 17 games in the outfield. He finished fourth on the team in batting average, while finishing third in total hits, third in runs scored and third in RBIs.

In the Third Round, the O’s took Anthony Servideo, shortstop, out of Mississippi.

Servideo started all 17 games and ended season as the No. 2 shortstop in the nation in the Division I Baseball Power Rankings.

He finished second on the team with a .390 batting average, hit a career-high five home runs and added three doubles. Servideo finished 59th in the nation and ninth in the SEC in slugging percentage.

O’s Select Heston Kjerstad With Second Overall Pick In 2020 MLB Draft

The Orioles announced Wednesday they selected Heston Kjerstad from the University of Arkansas with the second overall selection of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

The Orioles also selected infielder Jordan Westburg at No. 30 overall from Mississippi State University.

