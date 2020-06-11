ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations go down for the 15th consecutive day as the state passes 60,000 infections, state officials report Thursday morning.

There are currently 902 people hospitalized for the coronavirus, including 544 in acute care and 358 in intensive care.

Throughout the pandemic, 9,789 people have been hospitalized in total, with 4,365 people released from isolation.

The total number of cases in the state has officially passed 60,000- with 60,197 cases confirmed as of Thursday morning, up 732 cases in 24 hours.

The state reports it’s conducted 463,507 tests with 332,173 coming back negative. The state’s positivity rate is at 7.25 percent.

Throughout the pandemic, 2,750 people have died from the virus, with another 125 considered probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 185 (17) Anne Arundel 4,421 (182) 9* Baltimore City 6,509 (284) 8* Baltimore County 6,985 (386) 20* Calvert 366 (20) 1* Caroline 278 (2) Carroll 976 (100) 3* Cecil 429 (27) Charles 1,235 (81) 2* Dorchester 159 (4) Frederick 2,202 (105) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 990 (54) 3* Howard 2,311 (68) 5* Kent 188 (21) Montgomery 13,276 (635) 39* Prince George’s 16,940 (596) 24* Queen Anne’s 178 (12) St. Mary’s 573 (36) Somerset 78 (3) Talbot 107 (4) Washington 560 (20) Wicomico 998 (33) Worcester 243 (15) 1* Data not available (45) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,608 10-19 2,839 (1) 20-29 8,531 (14) 1* 30-39 11,238 (35) 5* 40-49 10,838 (83) 3* 50-59 9,611 (202) 10* 60-69 6,941 (435) 12* 70-79 4,429 (669) 18* 80+ 4,162 (1,268) 73* Data not available (43) 3* Female 31,322 (1,342) 69* Male 28,875 (1,408) 56*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 17,345 (1,133) 43* Asian (NH) 1,176 (104) 6* White (NH) 11,770 (1,164) 66* Hispanic 16,293 (273) 7* Other (NH) 3,094 (31) Data not available 10,519 (45) 3*

