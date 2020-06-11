Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest and leg late Thursday afternoon in northeast Baltimore.
Police responded to the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
A preliminary investigation found that a suspect approached the victim in the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue and shot him twice before fleeing the location on foot.
Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.