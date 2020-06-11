FALLSTON, MD. (WJZ) — A man in Baltimore County is charged with several sexual abuse charges of a former student while he was a teacher at Bel Air Middle School between 1999 and 2000, police say.
Police began to investigate John David Hobbs, 51, after he was accused of sexually abusing his former student who was a juvenile at the time.
The incident occurred multiple times between 1999 and 2000 at Hobbs’ former home in Parkville.
Hobbs is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention center on a no bond status pending a bail review hearing. He is being charged with third-degree sex offense, child abuse molestation and second-degree rape.
The Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit asks anyone who may have been abused by Hobbs to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020.
