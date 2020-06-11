CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 15th Consecutive Day, Over 60K Cases Reported
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Black Lives Matter, Confederate Flag, Ellicott City, Local TV, NASCAR, Ray Ciccarelli, Sports, Talkers

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ray Ciccarelli, a NASCAR driver from Ellicott City, has decided to quit racing after officials with the sport decided to ban Confederate flags from its properties.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Ciccarelli called the move “political BS” and said he won’t continue racing after the 2020 season ends, CBS Sports reports.

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced it would prohibit the Confederate flag “from all NASCAR events and properties,” calling its presence “contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry.”

Read more from CBS News.

Comments
  1. Marizzapan says:
    June 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    Wow, that’s suuuuuuch an intelligent move. End your career over the banning of a flag that represents losers of a war. Smart thinking or maybe just a reflection of who you really are and where you are in life. (Probably the latter.)

    Reply

