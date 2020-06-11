Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ray Ciccarelli, a NASCAR driver from Ellicott City, has decided to quit racing after officials with the sport decided to ban Confederate flags from its properties.
In a now-deleted Facebook post, Ciccarelli called the move “political BS” and said he won’t continue racing after the 2020 season ends, CBS Sports reports.
On Wednesday, NASCAR announced it would prohibit the Confederate flag “from all NASCAR events and properties,” calling its presence “contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry.”
