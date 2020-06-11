PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the county, which has the most cases of COVID-19 in the state, will ease some restrictions starting next week.

As parts of the state are reopening, the county will move into a modified Phase 2 of reopening starting Monday, June 15.

Restaurants can reopen at 50 percent capacity for indoor and outdoor dining. No more than six people can sit at a table and tables must be seated at least six feet apart, with no more than 50 people allowed at any outdoor restaurant establishment- regardless of space.

Employees will have to receive health screenings before their shift.

Personal services including nail salons, massage, barber and beauty salons can also reopen by appointment only. They must only have one customer per 200 square feet, she said. Employees must wear masks, gloves and customers must also wear masks.

Church services are allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity. They may also continue outdoor or drive-up services of 250 or less.

Outdoor community pools- both public and private- can open as well as 25 percent capacity but indoor pools must remain closed.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Alsobrook said the county’s peak numbers hit the week of April 26, when they saw 2,317 new cases. Since then, she said they have continued to see a decline.

The most recent data from the week of May 30 showed they had 1,432 cases. The rate of deaths continue to drop as well, she said.

Retail stores can be open with safeguards and capacity limits, allowing five people per 1,000 square feet and only at 50 percent capacity.

Youth sports can continue in small groups of no more than nine children and one coach. There can be no more than 50 people in any one area.

Prince George’s County Health Officer Dr. Ernest Carter said the positivity rate in the county is down from more than 40 percent to 11 percent.

Tests at the county testing sites are free to the public but must be made by appointment. They plan to open a third testing site in Laurel on Monday, they announced.

They warned that they are not out of the woods yet though.

“I know that businesses across Prince George’s County are hurting as a result of COVID-19 this has been terrible, and a very, very difficult time,” she said.

She said they have to continue to stay six feet apart from each other in public, wear a mask or face covering at the store, or on public transportation.

“We are winning this battle. Prince George’s County is winning this battle, but we have to stay disciplined to continue to get across the finish line,” Alsobrooks said.

