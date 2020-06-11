BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man died in a shooting in southwest Baltimore Thursday morning, police said.
The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of Wilkens Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after getting a Shot Spotter alert. When they arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man died at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Homicides in the city continue to outpace last year’s record per-capita homicide rate. Prior to the fatal shooting Thursday morning, police reported a total of 142 homicides so far this year compared with 135 at the same time last year.
2019 ended with a total of 348 homicides, the fifth consecutive year with more than 300 murders.