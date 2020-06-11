BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A longtime Baltimore radio announcer was killed in a shooting in northeast Baltimore Wednesday night.
Tyra Phillips Womack, 57, who for years served as an announcer on WEAA’s “Gospel Grace Afternoon” on Sunday afternoons, died after being shot outside her home in the 2400 block of Albion Avenue, the radio station said.
Police said an officer found her suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.
WEAA offers condolences and prayers to the family of our beloved Tyra Phillips (Womack). We are heartbroken about her passing and remember her beautiful, gentle ,sweet spirit today. Tyra was heard on Sunday's Gospel Grace programs for many years at WEAA. pic.twitter.com/KN9slCqA8d
— WEAA889 (@WEAA889) June 11, 2020
On Twitter, the radio station said they were “heartbroken” by her death.