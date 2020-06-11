CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 15th Consecutive Day, Over 60K Cases Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A longtime Baltimore radio announcer was killed in a shooting in northeast Baltimore Wednesday night.

Tyra Phillips Womack, 57, who for years served as an announcer on WEAA’s “Gospel Grace Afternoon” on Sunday afternoons, died after being shot outside her home in the 2400 block of Albion Avenue, the radio station said.

Police said an officer found her suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

On Twitter, the radio station said they were “heartbroken” by her death.

