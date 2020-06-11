Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A committee of the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents is recommending freezing tuition across all of its universities for the upcoming school year.
The regents’ Committee on Finance made the recommendation at a meeting Wednesday. It would need approval from the regents before becoming a reality.
“The committee’s recommendation must be considered and voted on by the full USM Board of Regents before it goes into effect. The next full board meeting will be held on June 19,” USM spokesperson Mike Lurie said in an email.