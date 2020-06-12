BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old girl was among the four victims in shootings early Friday morning in Baltimore.

Police report the first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of 2nd Street in south Baltimore.

Officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower left leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He told police he was walking on the black, when an unknown man dressed in black and shot him without warning.

Southern District shooting detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Then around 1:14 a.m. another shooting was reported in northeast Baltimore in the 5400 block of Bucknell Road.

That’s where officers found a 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her back. She was taken to an area hospital where she’s listed as stable.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Next, police responded to two back-to-back shootings in East Baltimore.

The first was around 3:42 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. Washington Street. Officers found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her torso. She was taken to an area hospital, but her condition is unknown.

Then five minutes later, Shot Spotter alerted police to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lanvale Street. However, police couldn’t find a victim. A little later, police were called to the 2600 block of Kirk Avenue for a shooting. A 23-year-old man had been shot in the lower left leg. The man told police he was on Lanvale Street when he heard shots and felt the pain before driving himself to Kirk Avenue.

Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating both shootings and are asking anyone with information about same to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.