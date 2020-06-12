Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a parked trailer in the 13000 block of Eastern Avenue Monday night.
Police said Nicholas Marion Maenner of Middle River died Wednesday after Shock Trauma where he has been hospitalized since the crash.
According to a preliminary investigation, a Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Eastern Avenue around 9 p.m. when it struck the rear of a trailer attached to a Ford F350 that was parked along the road.
The driver was the only person in the Honda.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is working to determined all of the factors involved in this fatal crash.