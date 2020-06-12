CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 16th Consecutive Day, Over 60.6K Cases Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Demonstrators are gathering in downtown Baltimore Friday afternoon, calling for the police department to be defunded.

Several hundred people are took part in these demonstrations.

WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett marched toward City Hall and that many of the protesters want to see reallocation of police funding to help with other programs in Baltimore.

Demonstrators are now painting a message on Gay Street, Ava-joye Burnett reports. There is no word yet on what that message is.

WJZ will bring more updates as they become available.

