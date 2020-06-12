BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Demonstrators are gathering in downtown Baltimore Friday afternoon, calling for the police department to be defunded.
Several hundred people are took part in these demonstrations.
WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett marched toward City Hall and that many of the protesters want to see reallocation of police funding to help with other programs in Baltimore.
The group is marching towards City Hall as council members are expected to discuss the budget. Many want to see reallocation of police funding to help with other programs in the city. @wjz pic.twitter.com/nD5Uir6pwm
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) June 12, 2020
Demonstrators are now painting a message on Gay Street, Ava-joye Burnett reports. There is no word yet on what that message is.
Something is now being painted on Gay St. Not sure what the finished product will be yet. @wjz pic.twitter.com/HWafsNMFQK
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) June 12, 2020
WJZ will bring more updates as they become available.