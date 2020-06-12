TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County officials said Friday that they will begin to release data about officer complaints broken down by race as calls to defund the police rise following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced that the county police will be transparent with data and also add additional training for officers.
County officials announced they would be building a public dashboard that would display data “on the number and disposition of complaints against police officers uses of force and traffic stop data, broken down by race.”
“We will support legislation to amend the Maryland Public Information Act to clarify that the disposition of police disciplinary actions should not be shielded from public view,” Olszewski said.
The county is also hiring an independent third party to conduct a review of the department’s hiring and recruitment practices.
“We are expanding the scope of the workgroup on equitable policing, going forward, the workgroup will be a permanent advisory board and focus more broadly on disparities in policing,” he added.
They will also be updating their use of force policy.
” We will sign the Obama foundation pledge to review and update the policy with community input, we are implementing fair and impartial police training curriculum for all officers,” Olszewski said. “We have already begun the process of identifying a nationally recognized police training program on fair and impartial policing, to be provided to all commanders and officers in the coming year.”