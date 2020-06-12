BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Demonstrators in downtown Baltimore left a message Friday for local leaders outside City Hall; protesters painted along Gay Street, “Defund Police” in large lettering.
Chopper 13 was over the scene.
This comes as protests across America continue following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
Those who marched said they want to see reallocation of police funding to help with other programs in Baltimore.
“What we do know is there are programs… Baltimore Ceasefire, Safe Streets… that do work, that are starved of resources. We know that crime happens because people lack resources,” Ralikh Hayes, Deputy Director of Organizing Black, said.
Also on Friday, local leaders and experts met to discuss how defunding police would work.
In the past decade, the Baltimore City Police budget has well-outpaced inflation. It’s now over half a billion dollars.
Some Baltimore City Councilors want to see that shrink.
hope you all know that if police go away so do most of your other services, its lawless in Baltimore now and will only get worse. fire, ems, code enforcement would all go away as well as no business will stay without public safety. next thing you know you are like some other cities that went bankrupt. Good luck ,but can you say 600 murders.
Defunding police does not mean abolishing them altogether as right wing nut Trumpers would have you believe. What it means is putting some of the money towards other entities that are cheaper or more effective than the police are at a given task or problem. For example, preventing crime is cheaper than dealing with it after it happens. Some less skilled tasks police now do could be more cost effective if done by people who are not trained police officers.
Drugs are at the heart of much of the violent crime in Baltimore and the users fund the violent gangs and give them their power. If people did not want to use drugs & stopped buying them, where would that leave the drug gangs? I was well educated not to use them and the drug dealers have not gotten a dime (or any power) off me and those like me. Guns are part of it too. They do not spring from the earth, someone buys them from gun stores & shows, yet we do not hold those people accountable when their “law abiding guns” fall into thug hands.
There are struggling programs all over the city that produce results- spend money there!