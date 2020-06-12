BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced Friday that the Grocery Access Pilot Program in West and South Baltimore would be extended through August 31, 2020. The program enables city residents who don’t have their own car to gain access to participating grocery stores in those neighborhoods with low-fare rides provided by Lyft.

“The Grocery Access pilot has been an especially valuable and critical resource during the pandemic and we are extremely grateful that the various partners who make it possible will continue it through the summer,” said Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young in a press release. “While the pilot preceded our COVID-19 Emergency Food Strategy, it aligns directly to the strategy and the food retail component, in particular: Core to this work is reaching underserved communities, retaining resident agency and choice and moving away from congregate meal distribution. The Grocery Access pilot supports each of these emergency food strategy goals.”

The program, which launched in November 2019, has allowed eligible families to make trips to the grocery store for a flat rate of $2.50. According to the Baltimore Food Policy Initiative, one in four Baltimore residents live in a healthy food priority area where the median household income falls at or below 185 percent of the poverty line. The Initiative says that 30 percent of city households do not own a vehicle, making the Grocery Access Pilot Program even more vital in a time of limited/varied public transportation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be eligible for the program, residents must meet the following requirements:

West Baltimore: Participants must reside within the boundary of West North Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, West Mulberry Street, West Franklin Street, Edmondson Avenue, and Hilton Parkway and must not have access to a personal vehicle.

South Baltimore: Participants must reside in the Cherry Hill, Lakeland, or Westport neighborhoods.

If those requirements are met, then residents may be able to gain access to the program which allows them to shop at the following participating grocery stores in their area.

West Baltimore

Save A Lot (250 McMechen St.)

Shoppers (2000 Gwynns Falls Pkwy.)

Save A Lot (3427 Clifton Ave.)

Giant #317 (4624 Edmondson Ave.)

Food Depot (2495 Frederick Ave.)

Price Rite (1205 W. Pratt St.)

Streets Market & Cafe (222 N. Charles St.)

Eddie’s of Mt. Vernon (7 W. Eager St.)

Save A Lot (1101 Pennsylvania Ave.)

Safeway (2401 N. Charles St.)

South Baltimore

ALDI (3140 Washington Blvd.)

LA Mart (2159 W Patapsco Ave)

Price Rite (1205 W. Pratt St.)

Shoppers (857 E. Fort Ave.)

Harris Teeter (1801 Whetstone Way)

MegaMart (3400 Annapolis Rd.)

In order to register for the program, residents can go to www.lyft.com/city/grocery-access/baltimore-md. The program is a product of a partnership between Lyft, the City of Baltimore, Baltimore Development Corporation, Baltimore City Health Department, and the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership.

