(WJZ)- The Baltimore Ravens released a video Friday afternoon calling for Americans to listen to the pain of the people protesting calling for an end to racism and police brutality. The video, filled with clips of players, coaches and front office staff discussing the current events unfolding in the country, calls for America to be better and for people to listen to those calling for social justice.

“I saw the Ahmaud Arbery video 7-10 days before I saw George Floyd. Like most of you, I’m sure, watching those videos shook you and shook me to my core. It made me sick. It made me angry. It was the most despicable thing I had ever seen,” said Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti to open the video. “I’m lucky enough through my ownership of this wonderful franchise to have gotten close enough to these wonderful young men to see and hear their heart. All they’re asking for right now is to be heard. I want to ask all of you individually to listen.”

Ravens united. Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/3KAl3dFSrQ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 12, 2020

From there, the video went in to clips of the players, discussing their experiences in America.

“The concept of America from the founding fathers is beautiful,” said new defensive end Calais Campbell. “But the ideal of it is something that a lot of black people haven’t really experienced in our history.”

Former general manager Ozzie Newsome gave his experience and also a powerful quote for fans to consider.

“Black lives matter in all places, not just stadiums, gyms and ballparks,” said former general manager Ozzie Newsome. “I grew up in Alabama in the 60s and the 70s. I saw segregation, integration and racism. I saw water fountains for ‘white only’ and other ones for ‘colored people only.’ America has made strides, but we have a long ways to go to secure the victory.”

As the video went on, the players and coaches not only described their experiences, but called for America to live up to the ideals set forth by the founding fathers of all men being created equal. Quarterback Lamar Jackson echoed Bisciotti’s call for people to listen to each other and to learn.

“I feel like we all need to come together, to learn from each other,” said Jackson. “I feel like then the world will be more peaceful. You never know what you can learn from one another.”

Team president Dick Cass says that the team is committed to working to achieve racial justice.

“Long after the protests end, much work will remain to be done,” said Cass. “As an organization we are committed to a long-term, sustained effort to achieve racial justice for all Americans.”

Finally, the video ends with Bisciotti calling on Americans to ask uncomfortable questions that he says will lead to only one conclusion.

“Ask the questions. Ask the uncomfortable questions. And you will come to the conclusion, I hope, that I have. You don’t feel it enough and you don’t live it enough if you’re not willing to say it: Black Lives Matter.”