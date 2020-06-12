BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say charges are pending against a driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Baltimore last Saturday.
According to police, officers responded to the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue for a serious accident at around 8:30 a.m. When they arrived they found a woman suffering from massive trauma to her body. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.
Baltimore Police Search For Suspect After Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run On Park Heights Avenue
Investigators learned she was in the crosswalk trying to cross the street when a silver or gray four-door sedan was driving at a “high rate of speed” and hit the woman. The car kept driving and did not stop, police learned.
Police said shortly after they released information, they received a tip about the location of a suspect vehicle and a suspect.
Police say charges are now pending against that driver.
The investigation into the crash continues.