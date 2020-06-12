CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 16th Consecutive Day, Over 60.6K Cases Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say charges are pending against a driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Baltimore last Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue for a serious accident at around 8:30 a.m. When they arrived they found a woman suffering from massive trauma to her body. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Investigators learned she was in the crosswalk trying to cross the street when a silver or gray four-door sedan was driving at a “high rate of speed” and hit the woman. The car kept driving and did not stop, police learned.

Police said shortly after they released information, they received a tip about the location of a suspect vehicle and a suspect.

Police say charges are now pending against that driver.

The investigation into the crash continues.

