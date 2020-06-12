CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 16th Consecutive Day, Over 60.6K Cases Reported
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland congressman says he will ask the Department of Justice to investigate a fine placed on a Dundalk church after it operated during the coronavirus stay at home order.

In a statement to WJZ, Republican Congressman Andy Harris said, “If Baltimore County does not withdraw the fine by the time of the hearing on Tuesday, I do intend to ask the DOJ to investigate.”

Sunday services were held at Calvary Baptist Church on May 24 despite the county’s order.

“Our people were just ready to come back to church,” said Pastor Stacey Shiflett, with Calvary Baptist Church.

The church was checking temperatures and handing out liability waivers as worshippers arrived.

Dundalk Pastor Rips Up Cease-And-Desist Order, Vows To Continue Sunday Services Despite Coronavirus Shutdowns

Pastor Shiflett ripped up a cease and desist order earlier that week, vowing to defy the COVID shutdown.

“I’m tearing up this cease and desist order right now and I’m telling you right now we’re gonna do it God’s way,” Shiflett said in a Twitter video.

At that time, Baltimore County was restriction the gathering of 10 or more people indoors, including in churches.

“If Walmart’s open it’s time for the churches to be open,” said David Gibbs III, attorney for Calvary Baptist Church, at the time.

