CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 16th Consecutive Day, Over 60.6K Cases Reported
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Restaurants weren’t the only thing to reopen in Baltimore County on Friday.

The recreation department announced more facilities and activities are back open. That includes playgrounds, basketball courts, dog parks and picnic areas.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Officials said people are urged to continue social distancing and other safety precautions.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

