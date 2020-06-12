Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Restaurants weren’t the only thing to reopen in Baltimore County on Friday.
The recreation department announced more facilities and activities are back open. That includes playgrounds, basketball courts, dog parks and picnic areas.
Officials said people are urged to continue social distancing and other safety precautions.
Officials said people are urged to continue social distancing and other safety precautions.