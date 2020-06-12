ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As Maryland reports more than 60,600 coronavirus cases in the state, hospitalizations continue to decline.

The Maryland Department of Health reported there have been 60,613 COVID-19 cases across the state as of Friday. While the cases jumped by more than 700 in a day, hospitalizations are down to 836 from 902 in just as day as well.

“The fight against this virus is far from over,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “In fact, now more than ever, as we begin to come into contact with more people, we must all continue to remain vigilant. Our health and economic recovery depends on all of us continuing to exercise personal responsibility in order to keep ourselves, our family members, our neighbors, and our coworkers, safe.”

Maryland has now completed 473,271 #COVID19 tests, including 9,748 in the past 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate has dropped to 6.94%. Total current hospitalizations have fallen by more than 100 over the last two days, and are now at their lowest level in 66 days. pic.twitter.com/eA7xlLNVC8 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 12, 2020

The statewide positivity rate is now 6.94% which is also down from Thursday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Maryland reported 2,773 deaths, 339,482 negative tests and of the 9,923 ever hospitalized, 4,474 patients have been released from isolation.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 60,613 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 473,271 tests. The statewide positivity rate is now 6.94%. Number of persons tested negative: 339,482

Number of confirmed deaths: 2,773 pic.twitter.com/zq31maLbjI — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) June 12, 2020

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 187 (17) Anne Arundel 4,453 (183) 9* Baltimore City 6,559 (286) 8* Baltimore County 7,051 (390) 20* Calvert 370 (20) 1* Caroline 279 (2) Carroll 977 (100) 3* Cecil 435 (28) Charles 1,248 (80) 2* Dorchester 160 (4) Frederick 2,225 (107) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 991 (55) 3* Howard 2,332 (68) 5* Kent 189 (21) 1* Montgomery 13,348 (640) 39* Prince George’s 17,042 (607) 24* Queen Anne’s 179 (12) St. Mary’s 575 (40) Somerset 78 (3) Talbot 107 (4) Washington 568 (21) Wicomico 1,004 (34) Worcester 246 (15) 1* Data not available (36) 4*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,626 10-19 2,879 (1) 20-29 8,604 (14) 1* 30-39 11,321 (35) 5* 40-49 10,903 (85) 3* 50-59 9,670 (205) 10* 60-69 6,973 (444) 12* 70-79 4,450 (673) 18* 80+ 4,187 (1,281) 74* Data not available (35) 4* Female 31,531 (1,360) 71* Male 29,082 (1,413) 56*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 17,449 (1,140) 44* Asian (NH) 1,182 (104) 6* White (NH) 11,848 (1,176) 66* Hispanic 16,404 (284) 7* Other (NH) 3,105 (32) Data not available 10,625 (37) 4*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.