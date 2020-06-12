Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect significant delays in trash pickup if you live in Baltimore City.
The Department of Public Works said Friday employees are refusing to report to work. This comes amid a coronavirus outbreak at the Eastside Sanitation Yard.
Earlier this week, operations there were suspended to prevent the virus from spreading. The City mobilized other sanitation crews to fill in gaps in service, but now, some are not reporting to work.
The DPW called the actions unacceptable.
The department is now actively looking to hire.
