PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have charged two men and three juveniles who they believe are connected in the shooting of an 18-year-old in Parkville last month.
Demonte Derrick Poole, 20, of the 3300 block of Dudley Avenue, and Chimel Mequon Witherspoon, 19, of the 1300 block of Dalton Road were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and other related charges. They both remain held without bail.
Three juveniles have also since been charged in connection with this crime. Their identities will not be released, police said.
On Thursday, May 14, officers were called to the 8900 block of Old Harford Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they learned an 18-year-old man had been shot and taken to an area hospital by family members.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit responded to the hospital and began their investigation.
Detectives said that the victim was involved in a confrontation with a group of people about an hour before the shooting at a gas station on Joppa Road.
Among those subjects were Witherspoon and Poole, who police said approached the victim on Old Harford Road an hour later. Police said Witherspoon fired a handgun, striking the victim once.
Anyone with additional information should contact police immediately.
