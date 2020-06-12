ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland residents can now eat inside at restaurants statewide starting Friday evening at 5 p.m. after Gov. Larry Hogan announced he would be lifting more coronavirus restriction earlier this week.

Also able to open on Friday are outdoor amusement parks and rides, including mini-golf and go-kart tracks. Outdoor pools will be able to increase their capacities to 50 percent.

However, Baltimore city has yet to announce its plans to reopen indoor dining. Mayor Jack Young is set to host a press conference at 3 p.m. Friday. WJZ will be streaming it.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Restaurants like Iron Rooster in Baltimore City can’t yet move forward with reopening indoor dining.

“Takeout’s happening, but that’s about it,” Kyle Algaze, Owner of Iron Rooster, said.

While the governor green-lit indoor dining at 50 percent capacity at 5 p.m. on Friday, those decisions are ultimately up to local leaders.

Restaurants will be required to follow strict public health requirements and CDC guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor said at a news conference in Annapolis Wednesday evening.

The health department is issuing guidelines to restaurants on how to safely reopen, Deputy Secretary of Health Services Fran Phillips said. Among the steps are requiring customers and staff members to wear masks as much as possible, keeping no more than six people at a table unless they live together and keeping buffets and self-serve options closed.

“We don’t know, and that’s been the biggest issue is our government officials are also having trouble with communication,” Algaze said.

Until then, Algaze said they’re preparing.

“When we go to indoor dining, we won’t see tables close together anymore,” he said.

In the childcare business, the state is now allowing all childcare facilities to reopen, but class sizes are capped at 15.

“We’re definitely headed in the right direction. I’m just concerned if the capacities don’t increase, we’re going to come to a standstill,” Richard Huffman, CEO of Celebree Schools, said.

In addition, indoor gyms, studio fitness activities, casinos, arcades and malls will be able to reopen on June 19.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.