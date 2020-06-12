CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 16th Consecutive Day, Over 60.6K Cases Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for a 56-year-old man who they say is wanted for the murder of Tyra Phillips, a longtime Baltimore radio announcer.

Investigators say 56-year-old Richard Green is wanted for the murder of Phillips. She served for years as an announcer on WEAA’s “Gospel Grace Afternoon” show.

Police say she was shot and killed Wednesday night in front of her own home on Albion Avenue.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an argument. They added that they started getting information almost immediately.

Anyone who sees Green should contact police right immediately.

