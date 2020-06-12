CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 16th Consecutive Day, Over 60.6K Cases Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday Morning is the latest on a long list of retailers who have filed for bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The national chain announced it is closing 130 locations, including two in the Baltimore-area; those stores are in Towson and Glen Burnie.

Store closing sales are underway.

Tuesday Morning said it also plans to close an additional 100 stores in the near future.

