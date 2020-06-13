Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating after gunfire erupts in Fell Point overnight injuring 5-people.
Investigators were called to the 700-block of South Broadway Street around 1:15a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found two 28-year-od females and a 27-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims were taken to area hospitals with what are believed to be non-fatal gunshot wounds.
A short time later police were called to a hospital where two more people, a 28-year-old male and a 21-year old male, were suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe these victims were also shot in the South Broadway Street incident.
Councilman Zeke Cohen was in the are at the time of the shooting and said in a Facebook post, “I was close to where the shots went off. We are still in a global pandemic. Large crowds are a major problem. For weeks we’ve been saying this would happen with crowds gathering drinking and driving. This cannot continue. We need the Mayor to directly intervene. I’m shaken up but OK.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 10866-7Lock-Up.
