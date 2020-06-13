Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Starting Monday, there will a new place to get tested for COVID-19 in Prince George’s County.
It’s located at the Laurel Beltsville Senior Activity Center on Contee Road.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
The site will offer free testing by appointment only.
You will be able to get tested even if you’re not showing any symptoms.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.