CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Go Down For 17th Consecutive Day, Over 61.3K Cases Reported
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped below 800 and decreased for the 17th day in a row, according to new numbers released by Maryland’s Department of Health.

Maryland reported 61,305 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, June 13 with 799 patients hospitalized. The state reported 2,799 people ave died from the virus.

The statewide positivity rate is now at 6.77%.

At least 483,826 coronavirus tests were given in the state with 347,453 coming back negative.

Of the 10,053 ever hospitalized, 4,536 were released from hospitalization.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of cases:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 187 (17)
Anne Arundel 4,522 (183) 9*
Baltimore City 6,633 (289) 8*
Baltimore County 7,107 (395) 21*
Calvert 373 (20) 1*
Caroline 282 (2)
Carroll 983 (102) 3*
Cecil 439 (29) 1*
Charles 1,264 (81) 2*
Dorchester 161 (4)
Frederick 2,251 (107) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 1,004 (55) 3*
Howard 2,371 (68) 5*
Kent 192 (22) 1*
Montgomery 13,534 (647) 39*
Prince George’s 17,216 (609) 25*
Queen Anne’s 179 (12)
St. Mary’s 578 (40)
Somerset 79 (3)
Talbot 107 (4)
Washington 570 (22)
Wicomico 1,010 (35)
Worcester 253 (15) 1*
Data not available (38) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,720
10-19 2,958 (1)
20-29 8,710 (14) 1*
30-39 11,417 (35) 5*
40-49 10,998 (87) 3*
50-59 9,746 (206) 11*
60-69 7,036 (452) 13*
70-79 4,485 (676) 18*
80+ 4,235 (1,291) 75*
Data not available (37) 1*
Female 31,870 (1,370) 69*
Male 29,435 (1,429) 58*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 17,595 (1,148) 45*
Asian (NH) 1,194 (106) 6*
White (NH) 11,956 (1,184) 68*
Hispanic 16,609 (290) 7*
Other (NH) 3,126 (31)
Data not available 10,825 (40) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments
  1. Arnold Ziffel says:
    June 13, 2020 at 11:09 am

    They did not report that 2799 people died from the virus. Every person entering a hospital is tested.If you died from a massive heart attack but tested positive for Covid-19, you count as a coronavirus death. 2799 people died while being infected, but hundreds of them died FROM cancer, heart disease, etc.

    Reply

