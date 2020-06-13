ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped below 800 and decreased for the 17th day in a row, according to new numbers released by Maryland’s Department of Health.

Maryland reported 61,305 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, June 13 with 799 patients hospitalized. The state reported 2,799 people ave died from the virus.

The statewide positivity rate is now at 6.77%.

At least 483,826 coronavirus tests were given in the state with 347,453 coming back negative.

Of the 10,053 ever hospitalized, 4,536 were released from hospitalization.

Here’s a breakdown of cases:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 187 (17) Anne Arundel 4,522 (183) 9* Baltimore City 6,633 (289) 8* Baltimore County 7,107 (395) 21* Calvert 373 (20) 1* Caroline 282 (2) Carroll 983 (102) 3* Cecil 439 (29) 1* Charles 1,264 (81) 2* Dorchester 161 (4) Frederick 2,251 (107) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 1,004 (55) 3* Howard 2,371 (68) 5* Kent 192 (22) 1* Montgomery 13,534 (647) 39* Prince George’s 17,216 (609) 25* Queen Anne’s 179 (12) St. Mary’s 578 (40) Somerset 79 (3) Talbot 107 (4) Washington 570 (22) Wicomico 1,010 (35) Worcester 253 (15) 1* Data not available (38) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,720 10-19 2,958 (1) 20-29 8,710 (14) 1* 30-39 11,417 (35) 5* 40-49 10,998 (87) 3* 50-59 9,746 (206) 11* 60-69 7,036 (452) 13* 70-79 4,485 (676) 18* 80+ 4,235 (1,291) 75* Data not available (37) 1* Female 31,870 (1,370) 69* Male 29,435 (1,429) 58*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 17,595 (1,148) 45* Asian (NH) 1,194 (106) 6* White (NH) 11,956 (1,184) 68* Hispanic 16,609 (290) 7* Other (NH) 3,126 (31) Data not available 10,825 (40) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.