ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped below 800 and decreased for the 17th day in a row, according to new numbers released by Maryland’s Department of Health.
Maryland reported 61,305 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, June 13 with 799 patients hospitalized. The state reported 2,799 people ave died from the virus.
The statewide positivity rate is now at 6.77%.
At least 483,826 coronavirus tests were given in the state with 347,453 coming back negative.
Of the 10,053 ever hospitalized, 4,536 were released from hospitalization.
Here’s a breakdown of cases:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|187
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,522
|(183)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,633
|(289)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|7,107
|(395)
|21*
|Calvert
|373
|(20)
|1*
|Caroline
|282
|(2)
|Carroll
|983
|(102)
|3*
|Cecil
|439
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,264
|(81)
|2*
|Dorchester
|161
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,251
|(107)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|1,004
|(55)
|3*
|Howard
|2,371
|(68)
|5*
|Kent
|192
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|13,534
|(647)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|17,216
|(609)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|179
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|578
|(40)
|Somerset
|79
|(3)
|Talbot
|107
|(4)
|Washington
|570
|(22)
|Wicomico
|1,010
|(35)
|Worcester
|253
|(15)
|1*
|Data not available
|(38)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,720
|10-19
|2,958
|(1)
|20-29
|8,710
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|11,417
|(35)
|5*
|40-49
|10,998
|(87)
|3*
|50-59
|9,746
|(206)
|11*
|60-69
|7,036
|(452)
|13*
|70-79
|4,485
|(676)
|18*
|80+
|4,235
|(1,291)
|75*
|Data not available
|(37)
|1*
|Female
|31,870
|(1,370)
|69*
|Male
|29,435
|(1,429)
|58*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|17,595
|(1,148)
|45*
|Asian (NH)
|1,194
|(106)
|6*
|White (NH)
|11,956
|(1,184)
|68*
|Hispanic
|16,609
|(290)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|3,126
|(31)
|Data not available
|10,825
|(40)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
They did not report that 2799 people died from the virus. Every person entering a hospital is tested.If you died from a massive heart attack but tested positive for Covid-19, you count as a coronavirus death. 2799 people died while being infected, but hundreds of them died FROM cancer, heart disease, etc.